Crestwood Comets Continue to Climb

Posted 6:42 pm, January 21, 2019, by

The Crestwood boys basketball team, now ranked 8th in the Super 16 Countdown, beat Hazleton Area 66-51 on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens in the Wyoming Valley Conference. The Comets are now 13-2 this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s