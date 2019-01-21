2019 ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ Viewer Photos

Posted 12:59 pm, January 21, 2019

Captured this beauty outside my bedroom window! It’s absolutely beautiful

Mid-Totality – Photo taken at 12:11 AM on 1/21/2019 by Lucian Sadowski from East Stroudsburg. Image was taken with a Canon 60DA DSLR camera with a 400mm telephoto lens. Weather conditions: temp was 5 degrees, mostly clear skies, windy conditions.

Took this photo in my backyard in Edwardsville. I’ve never seen a red moon before, just breath taking.

Went outside and saw the pretty blood moon!

Amazing eclipse photos

