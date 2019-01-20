× In Your Neighborhood

Night at the Races

The Greater Pittston Area Little League will be conducting a Night at the Races fundraiser, Saturday, January 26. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the racing begins at 7. In addition to the races, there will be instant bingo, basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. Admission costs $5 and includes food and non-alcoholic beverages. The adult-only fundraiser will be held at the former Seton Catholic High School Auditorium.

Mackerel Breakfast

If you’re looking for something good to eat, then check out the mackerel breakfast, Sunday, January 27, in Schuylkill County. The New Ringgold Fire Company will be hosting the breakfast, which begins at 7 a.m. on North Railroad Street in New Ringgold. The meal includes mackerel, pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and homefries. The price ranges from $5 to $10, depending on what you order.