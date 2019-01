Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Icy roads are being blamed for a truck crash in Scranton Sunday afternoon.

A tractor trailer hit a utility pole around 2:30 p.m. along Colliery Avenue and Sanders Street.

PPL workers on scene tell Newswatch 16 the truck lost control on the ice and slid into the pole.

There is no word if anyone was hurt.

Power was knocked out for about a dozen homes and according to PPL's website. Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.