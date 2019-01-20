Frigid Temps on a Busy Ski Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend is usually a busy time at ski resorts in our area.

We stopped by Elk Mountain Ski Resort near Union Dale where we found people hitting the slopes.

Skiers were taking advantage of the fresh snow before it turns to ice.

If you plan to hit the slopes, workers at Elk say you should be prepared for absolutely frigid conditions.

"Dress in layers, bring a face mask. (The temperature) dropped 20 degrees, another 20 to go," said Bob Deluca, Elk Mountain.