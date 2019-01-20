60 Years Since Knox Mine Disaster

Posted 6:44 pm, January 20, 2019, by

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People came together to remember and honor the lives lost during the Knox Mine Disaster in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the annual Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Pittston on Sunday where a wreath dedication was also held.

Following the Mass, a historical marker was placed in front of Baloga funeral home in Port Griffith.

Tuesday marks 60 years since the disaster that took the lives of a dozen men.

A screening of a documentary on the Knox Mine Disaster is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment