60 Years Since Knox Mine Disaster

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People came together to remember and honor the lives lost during the Knox Mine Disaster in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the annual Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Pittston on Sunday where a wreath dedication was also held.

Following the Mass, a historical marker was placed in front of Baloga funeral home in Port Griffith.

Tuesday marks 60 years since the disaster that took the lives of a dozen men.

A screening of a documentary on the Knox Mine Disaster is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston.