Third Annual Women’s March in Wilkes-Barre   

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Millions around the world took to the streets Saturday for the annual Women's March.

More than 100 men and women marched through Wilkes-Barre in one of the 350 marches taking place around the world.

"To empower women, our equal rights, actually, everybody's equal rights, we're here for. My body, my mind, my power. No one else has their business in my body," said Carin Pientka of Wilkes-Barre.

With chants, speeches, and signs, these marchers came together to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump.

"Because we need an answer to the craziness that's happening in DC under this Trump administration, and I think that we should trust the women in our lives and we should stand up for them," said Dwayne Heisler of Catawissa.

The Women's March started the day after President Trump took office in 2017.

Action Together NEPA organized this year's march in Wilkes-Barre.

"Activists from across the region that want to push a progressive agenda. We are a non-profit, non-partisan organization," said Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, Action Together NEPA.

Many in the crowd support progressive values, like universal health care and a higher minimum wage and believe their voices are being heard.

"We're becoming more visible now. Women have more power than we have in the past, and we're encouraging more women to come out and use that power," said Cindy Malkemes, Action Together NEPA.

Women with Action Together NEPA tell Newswatch 16 the theme for this year's march is #womenswave. Many marchers say what they are trying to accomplish was seen during November's midterm elections.

"We have an amazing delegation right now. A Congress that actually has women. I'm so glad women are standing up, and they are finally, not finally, but they are taking a political role that really needs to happen in our country," said Heisler.

Some wish these messages of respect and equality had a harder impact.

"I know we had a nice wave with the election and all that, but we need to keep that momentum up," said Debbie McGuinness of Wilkes-Barre.

In the past two years, there have been numerous women's marches held throughout our area, but this year, Wilkes-Barre was the only local community to have one.