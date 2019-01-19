Preview of Documentary on Knox Mine Disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Next week marks 60 years since a dozen men died in the Knox Mine Disaster.

Before the anniversary on Tuesday, people in Scranton got a preview of a special documentary about the deadly mine collapse.

The Anthracite Heritage Museum hosted a presentation by the people behind the documentary called, "The Knox Mine Disaster."

People also got to watch a few clips from the film.

Back on January 22, 1959, the Susquehanna River broke through and flooded the Knox Mine near Pittston.

Nearly 70 people were saved, but 12 others died.

"The Knox Mine Disaster" premieres on Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.