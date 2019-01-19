Preview of Documentary on Knox Mine Disaster

Posted 7:33 pm, January 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, January 19, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Next week marks 60 years since a dozen men died in the Knox Mine Disaster.

Before the anniversary on Tuesday, people in Scranton got a preview of a special documentary about the deadly mine collapse.

The Anthracite Heritage Museum hosted a presentation by the people behind the documentary called, "The Knox Mine Disaster."

People also got to watch a few clips from the film.

Back on January 22, 1959, the Susquehanna River broke through and flooded the Knox Mine near Pittston.

Nearly 70 people were saved, but 12 others died.

"The Knox Mine Disaster" premieres on Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s