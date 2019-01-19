PennDOT Prepares for Winter Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- The snow has been falling for hours, and it is starting to make roads slick.

Interstate 81 in Luzerne County is pretty quiet due to a commercial vehicle ban that began at noon Saturday.

The roads are expected to get worse as the storm intensity picks up throughout the evening.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80

Interstate 81

Interstate 84

Interstate 380

Interstate 180

PennDOT urges people to avoid traveling if possible.

Earlier in the day, Newswatch 16 stopped by the PennDOT command center in Dunmore, where Pennsylvania State Police and the National Guard are standing by.

"A lot of PennDOT crews are in here right now just keeping an eye on the situation, trying to make sure we are aware of what's happening out there and that we can deploy our crews and our assets to where we need to have them right now," said PennDOT spokesman James May.

That commercial vehicle ban is in place on interstates in our area until noon Sunday.

If it is an emergency and you do need to go out, you can check travel conditions using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.