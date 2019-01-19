Outdoor Winter Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Before the storm arrived, Newswatch 16 found people playing hockey on Lake Silkworth in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

Several teenagers took to the frozen lake in Lehman Township.

"We came out here to shovel off all the snow so when it comes later on there's not as much. We're just trying to get out while we can before the roads close down and we can't hang out. You know, get a little bit of hockey and skating in," said Casey Kaminski of Lehman Township.