Judy from Simplify NEPA inspires us to get more organized this year. She shows us some simple tips for cleaning our bathroom and getting rid of that nasty mold buildup. In February she has a 28 day challenge that you can follow to de-clutter your life. You can find the challenge on her Facebook Page
Get organized for the New Year with Simplify NEPA
