× Deadly Crash in Lycoming County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in Lycoming County Saturday afternoon, according to the Lycoming County coroner.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Route 14 near Trout Run.

The coroner says the weather played a role in the wreck.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the road was closed for four hours.

According to the coroner, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. His name will be released once his family has been notified.