We head to Cusumano's in Old Forge to see how the owner incorporates traditional recipes passed down from generations. We made an Italian Roasted Chicken, and homemade fettuccine & meatballs.

Roasted Chicken

1 whole chicken, split

1/2 tsp dry rosemary

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 black pepper

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup dry sherry

Season and roast at 400 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.