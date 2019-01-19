Birthday Surprise for Assistant Fire Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A community threw a special surprise birthday party for an assistant fire chief in Luzerne County.

Lake Silkworth Assistant Fire Chief Don Kivler is turning 90 years old.

The department honored him for the special milestone and his 50-plus years with the department.

"He still responds, and I'm just glad we were able to do this for him. He deserves it. 53 years in the service is a long time," said Chief Gerry Walker, Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Department.

"It was a great surprise, no question about it. I really appreciate it. Thank you," said Kivler.