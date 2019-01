Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Gymnasts from across the country showed off their skills in the Poconos.

The 13th annual Janet Rothenberg Memorial gymnastics meet tumbled into Kalahari Resorts near Tobyhanna on Saturday.

It featured about 1,500 gymnasts from seven states.

Janet Rothenberg was just 19 when she died from a brain tumor more than a decade ago.

One gymnast even took home a $5,000 scholarship after the competition in Monroe County.