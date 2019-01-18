Victim of Scranton Hit and Run Dies

Posted 9:25 am, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, January 18, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man left critically injured after a hit and run earlier this month has died.

Michael Miele, 57, was struck near the intersection of Luzerne Street and 10th Avenue in Scranton on Thursday, January 3.

According to the coroner, Miele died Saturday, January 12, at Allied Services Hospice Unit in South Abington Township.

So far, no arrests have been in the deadly hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s