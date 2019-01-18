× Victim of Scranton Hit and Run Dies

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man left critically injured after a hit and run earlier this month has died.

Michael Miele, 57, was struck near the intersection of Luzerne Street and 10th Avenue in Scranton on Thursday, January 3.

According to the coroner, Miele died Saturday, January 12, at Allied Services Hospice Unit in South Abington Township.

So far, no arrests have been in the deadly hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police.

41.407685 -75.683047