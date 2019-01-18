Sportsman’s Expo at Lycoming Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A popular sportsman's expo is back at the Lycoming mall this weekend despite the winter weather warnings.

There are more than 40 vendors at the Outdoor Sportsman's Expo. Vendors we spoke with say the crowds have been pretty good the past two days. That's because people want to come to the expo before the storm hits.

There is a lot to see at the Lycoming mall this weekend for lovers of hunting, fishing, camping, and the great outdoors. The fourth annual Outdoor Sportsman's Expo has once again taken over.

"Fishing, there's motocross bikes, two-wheel drive motorcycles, four wheelers, side by sides," said Steve Kepner or Hughesville.

The event is sponsored by North Mountain Pepper Works. It gives vendors the opportunity to promote and their products.

"It's fun. We enjoy doing this. We go to fairs in the summertime and then we do this sporting show," said Patricia Swetter of Clifford.

It also teaches people about outdoor activities.

"This is our third year coming. I homeschool so we come and make it a homeschool field trip, so it's pretty cool," said Christina Fenstermacher of Hughesville.

Despite being excited about this weekend's snow, everyone we spoke with has the wicked weather on their minds.

"We have about a two-hour drive pulling a trailer, so depending on how much snow we get is what day we'll be pulling out of here," Swetter said.

There are more than 40 vendors at this year's show, but organizer Steve Kepner says more than a dozen dropped out because of the weather.

"It's pretty full now; We're about 85 percent full," Kepner said.

Vendors hope people come to the show early in the weekend which is what Dan Frey of Hughesville did.

"I just figured I'd beat the storm."

The Outdoor Sportsman's Expo runs through Sunday at the Lycoming Mall.