Round One of Winter Weather Underway in Monroe County

Posted 7:19 am, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18AM, January 18, 2019

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- A few inches of snow fell overnight but the big worry is this weekend's weather.

Plow trucks were out Friday morning in Monroe County, but PennDOT officials say they're prepped and ready to go for this weekend storm, too.

Officials say they have plenty of salt. However, there is a driver shortage.

PennDOT needs 47 more plow drivers across the northeast district including Lackawanna Wayne, Luzerne, Wyoming Susquehanna, and Pike Counties.

So, they've hired contractors and local towing companies to fill in the gaps to clear roadways.

"The drivers who rotate through that truck will work a few more hours to make sure that truck continues to be on the road," said James May, PennDOT spokesperson.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s