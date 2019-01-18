Round One of Winter Weather Underway in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- A few inches of snow fell overnight but the big worry is this weekend's weather.

Plow trucks were out Friday morning in Monroe County, but PennDOT officials say they're prepped and ready to go for this weekend storm, too.

Officials say they have plenty of salt. However, there is a driver shortage.

PennDOT needs 47 more plow drivers across the northeast district including Lackawanna Wayne, Luzerne, Wyoming Susquehanna, and Pike Counties.

So, they've hired contractors and local towing companies to fill in the gaps to clear roadways.

"The drivers who rotate through that truck will work a few more hours to make sure that truck continues to be on the road," said James May, PennDOT spokesperson.

