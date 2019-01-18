Rig Wreck on Interstate 80 in Carbon County Slowing Drivers

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A rig wreck is slowing drivers on a stretch of Interstate 80 in Carbon County.

Sometime overnight, the driver lost control, went through a guiderail, and down an embankment of Interstate 80 westbound near the Blakeslee exit at mile marker 282.

The highway is down to one lane near the crash site.

Authorities said the truck will stay there until equipment can come in to tow it out.

There is no word on the condition of the drive or what led to the crash.

