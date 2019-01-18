× Police Searching for Vandals after Damage at Two Kingston Businesses

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police are searching for those responsible for vandalism at two businesses in Kingston.

There is a boarded-up window in front of Cee Kay Auto on Market Street in Kingston. Police say vandals shot unknown objects through it, causing it to shatter.

One of the owners of the business posted about the incident on Facebook.

“We’re hoping that it will lead to the arrest of an individual or individuals who did this. It’s going to cost us thousands of dollars. We’re the small guy. we’re a small business,” said owner Kim Bucari.

The store has cleaned up the damage and is now offering a reward for information.

“I think people need to take a look at what they’re doing. It comes out of someone’s pocket. It’s not like it’s something that has no substance. Someone has got to pay for it and its paid for by people, people like them, like you, like me,” said Bucari.

Cee Kay Auto wasn’t the only business that was targeted. The restaurant next door was also hit.

“It’s very scary and concerning at the same time,” said Rick Dunnum, manager of KJ’s Pickle Barrel

Dunnum says their restaurant windows were shot at twice. One of those times customers were inside.

The shots did not shatter the windows and the restaurant is using stickers to cover the damage.

“We’re just hoping it’s just a random act and not a targeted act for both our employees and our customers,” said Dunnum.

If you know anything about this vandalism, you’re asked to contact police in Kingston.