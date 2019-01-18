× Pedal 4 Pittston

A five-hour long fundraiser got underway Friday morning at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

Pedal 4 Pittston Spinathon launched at the nonprofit in Luzerne County just after 4 a.m.

The event is part of the first phase of a multi-phase capital campaign for the YMCA in Pittston.

The overall goal of the project is to improve its services for the community and members.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event Friday morning.

Many members of the Y have been raising funds for the campaign for weeks prior to Friday’s spinathon.

Some of the funds raised will help the Y revamp its childcare facility and fitness equipment. Plus, it helps provide scholarships to the Y for families that normally couldn’t afford a membership.

Another goal of the long-term fundraising is to upgrade the Y’s wellness center with state-of-the-art weight training and cardio equipment and to create a lively spin room that will hold 30 new bikes.

If you’d like to learn about the Greater Pittston YMCA and ways to support its fundraising goal, click here