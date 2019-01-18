Officials Warn of Lackawanna County Phone Scam

Posted 4:33 pm, January 18, 2019, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The district attorney’s office in Lackawanna County is warning residents of ongoing scams in the area.

According to the district attorney’s office, there have been three scams involving the elderly since November.

In two of the cases, residents were asked to and attempted to send thousands of dollars via UPS to scammers.

The third case involved a large amount of cash being sent to an address in Scranton.

Police were able to make arrests in each of those cases.

Officials ask residents to never give out personal information over the phone.

They also stress to contact authorities if you receive a call demanding money.

