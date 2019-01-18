× Man Locked Up After Stalking Teenage Girl

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man wanted for stalking a teenage girl in Luzerne County has been caught.

Edward Rodriguez, 40 of Archbald, was taken into custody on Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say Rodriguez contacted the victim on Facebook and said he had been watching her for more than a year.

He later showed up at the teen’s home in Pittston with flowers and a card.

The victim told police she had never seen Rodriguez before.

Rodriguez is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.