Man Locked Up After Stalking Teenage Girl

Posted 8:25 pm, January 18, 2019, by

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man wanted for stalking a teenage girl in Luzerne County has been caught.

Edward Rodriguez, 40 of Archbald, was taken into custody on Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say Rodriguez contacted the victim on Facebook and said he had been watching her for more than a year.

He later showed up at the teen’s home in Pittston with flowers and a card.

The victim told police she had never seen Rodriguez before.

Rodriguez is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s