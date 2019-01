Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It took jurors just 90 minutes to convict a man for murdering a Temple University student and dumping her body in Wayne County.

Joshua Hupperterz was immediately sentenced to life in prison after Thursday's guilty verdict.

He killed Jenna Burleigh in 2017, stuffed her body in a plastic bin, and tried to hide the corpse at his grandparents' property near Lakeville.