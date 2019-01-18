× Maintenance Crews in Poconos Preparing for Winter Storm

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Borough workers at Stroudsburg’s maintenance shed are getting ready to do some heavy lifting.

With lots of snow and maybe even ice expected to hit this part of our area this weekend, Brian Ace says they are making sure the salt and equipment are ready to go.

“We are just getting ready. The trucks are ready to go, chains are on. We are going to hook up the plows, load them up so we can come right in and head on out,” said Brian Ace, Borough of Stroudsburg Director of Public Works.

The Poconos region is no stranger to winter weather.

Back in March, a blizzard pummeled many parts of Monroe County, including Stroudsburg.

Ace says he knew the mild winter would only last for so long.

“It’s kind of been nice but at the same point, we know it’s coming,” said Ace.

Borough crews say if there is any good coming out of this expected snowstorm, it’s that it’s happening over the weekend. They hope it makes everyone stay home.

“It’s on a weekend, so go to the store tonight, buy your French toast materials and stay home. Let us get the roads open,” said Dave Elders, Mount Pocono Roads Crew.

Dave Elders is on the Mount Pocono Road Crew. He says it’s an “all hands on deck” operation when winter weather hits.

“We are ready. We are ready to go and like I say everything is loaded, fueled up. We are ready,” said Elders.

Governor Tom Wolf has already declared a state of emergency in Pennsylvania.

In addition, PennDOT put a ban on commercial travel.