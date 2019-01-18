× Homeless Shelters Short on Supplies

SCRANTON, Pa. — This weekend will be a busy one for homeless shelters throughout our area

One organization with shelters in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre is low on supplies and volunteers are worried they could run out before the snow stops.

William Polito spends so much time at the Keystone Mission in Scranton that he’s started helping out with renovations at the daytime homeless shelter on West Olive Street. He’ll be sharing the spot with even more homeless this weekend as nasty winter weather rolls in.

“It’s my first year out here, so something new for me. I just came up here from Florida. It’s different weather up here.”

Keystone Mission provides warmth, food, and cups of coffee. They may pour as many as 250 cups in one day, and as they head into a busy weekend, the place is short on supplies.

“A lot of what we do here is providing meals and coffee to keep warm during the day, during the week. We’re always looking for coffee supplies, that’s cups, coffee, sugar, creamers, stirrers, stuff like that,” said Austin Shission.

Keystone Mission opens every day at 8 a.m. but the volunteers say the past couple of weeks they’ve opened as early as 6:30 or 7 a.m. to get people out of the cold faster, and that means, of course, more cups of coffee.

Keystone Mission is asking for help collecting paper products as well as warm clothes they’ll give to clients as they head out for the night.

“Even one small item, bringing that, and if a bunch of people can do that, it adds up pretty quick,” Shission said.

Lisa Konzelman from Clarks Summit pitched in. She dropped off old sweaters and coats she doesn’t need anymore.

“My husband and I are starting to downsize our home and we look at our items through the filter of, can they be used by people who need them more than we do right now?” Konzelman said.