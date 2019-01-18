× Home Invasion Suspect in Scranton Behind Bars

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is locked up after police say he broke into the home of two elderly people and held them at gunpoint.

Scranton police say Sean Dougherty, 48, broke into the home in the city’s Green Ridge section on December 30 of last year.

According to court paperwork, Dougherty held the elderly victims at gunpoint inside the home and forced them to give him cash and the keys to their car.

Dougherty has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and other related charges.