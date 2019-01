Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- A fire at a restaurant is under investigation in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out after 8 a.m. on Friday at Nana's Pasta House on Route 502 in Moosic.

Firefighters are still on the scene of an early morning fire in Moosic. Nana’s Pasta House caught fire around eight this morning. Two people who lived upstairs were able to make it out safely. pic.twitter.com/lsb6X24PBh — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) January 18, 2019

Smoke was seen pouring from the place.

It's unclear how bad the damage is.

A person who lived upstairs got out safely.