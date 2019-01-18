Dunmore Girls Improve to 13-0 Following Win at Riverside

Dunmore beat Riverside Thursday night, in a Super 16 Showdown between the last two undefeated girls teams in District II. The Lady Bucks ran out to a 15-2 lead, and cruised to an 18-point victory, on the road. They're now 13-0 (5-0). So much talk about the Lady Bucks underclassmen, and rightfully so, but the upperclassmen carried the load in this one. Senior guard Lisa Tallo scored a game-high 16 points in the win. Senior center Victoria Toomey added 15. Riverside was a test. They got an A+, and because of that, an interview with our Steve Lloyd.

