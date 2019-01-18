Crestwood Beats Hazleton Area 66-51 In Battle for First Place

The Crestwood boys basketball team beat Hazleton Area 66-51 to take over sole possession of first place in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division I standings. The Comets improve to 9-0 in conference play with the win.
