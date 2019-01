Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Daniel Martinez robbed the Paris Mart along Hazle Street in the city in the early morning Friday.

Martinez allegedly approached the counter with a knife and demanded money.

According to police, Martinez took off but was later identified through information provided by an employee.

Martinez is locked up in Luzerne County.