College Student Helping Spread Cheer to Cancer Patients in Luzerne County

Posted 10:47 pm, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31PM, January 18, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Students at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre volunteered on Friday to make a decoration that will go to cancer patients.

Freshman Alexandria Scalzo and other students were making a mobile using 1,000 paper cranes.

The was started by Scalzo's childhood friend who made and donated several to the hospitals treating his cancer.

David Heard passed away when he was in fifth grade and his cause is now a national project.

"This is particular stood out to me because we did it of course when David was alive. It was his idea and throughout high school, his memory was never forgotten because he used to do things with the crane project so I wanted to bring it here to Kings as well," said Scalzo.

Once finished, the mobile will be given to Candy's Place, a cancer wellness center in Forty Fort.

