Students Immersed in Borderline Art at Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. — When it comes to the national debate over security along the U.S./Mexico border, some fifth grade students do not want to know the details. While on a field trip at Bucknell University’s Samak Art Museum, the students from Montandon Elementary School near Milton learned something different about the border.

“It’s an immersive experience. I want the kids to understand what it is to listen,” Guillermo Galindo said.

Galindo is a Mexican-American artist from California. His art exhibit, “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is featured at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. Through sight and sound, the exhibit explores the U.S./Mexico border. It uses everything from water bottles to spent shotgun shells as instruments.

“It’s really inspiring. It just makes you want to pick something up and start playing around with it and make different sounds with it,” Elizabeth Schrock said.

Galindo showed the children how he turned the artifacts of migration into instruments.

“It makes you think how the stuff got there in the first place, like the bones, like what animal was it,” Jeremiah Rode asked.

This presentation allows the kids to learn about what’s going on at the border without diving into the politics surrounding it.

“They know things so it’s good to see a different perspective,” Sean Marshall said.

Sean Marshall is the kids’ teacher.

“We were looking at the border of our country. I zoomed in on Mexico and hands started going up,” Marshall said.

“We very carefully crafted so that it doesn’t have any didactic or imposing ideas on anybody. This is about experiencing and making your own ideas,” Galindo said.

The exhibit runs through March 24 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.