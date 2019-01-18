Beagle Recovering at Animal Shelter in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An old pup is safe and warm at A.W.S.O.M. Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg.

The beagle, named "Rancho," was found in bad condition on Monday by a hiker in Stroud Township.

Look at this picture of his nails. Some of them curled around his entire paw.

He also has Lyme disease and a skin infection.

"When he came in, he was in really bad shape. He was so dehydrated, and his eyes were sunken in. You can smell him from across the building. He has a horrible skin infection, ear infection. His toenails were so long he could barely walk. He's still having trouble walking even though we've trimmed his nails and it's probably from a long time of not being able to use his legs," said Melissa Cozze, A.W.S.O.M.

Rich Homar is the director at A.W.S.O.M. and says Rancho was found tethered to a wooden dog house with no food, water or anything to keep him warm.

"It really bothers the whole A.W.S.O.M. family to know that the dog was tethered outside in the woods in 18-degree temperatures. I think the hiker who found him saved his life," said Homar.

The hiker that found the dog had to physically carry him all the way to A.W.S.O.M. because his condition prevented him from being able to do it himself. Directors here say Rancho was lucky someone found him when they did.

The hiker told volunteers at A.W.S.O.M. that the closest house to where the dog was found was about a half mile.

"He didn't have much time left from the dehydration and the medical that we had to treat. He may have not made it through the night in those single-digit temperatures," said Homar.

Directors at A.W.S.O.M. say they are still trying to figure out who owns the beagle and are asking anyone with information to come forward.