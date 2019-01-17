× Woman Accused of Pulling Gun at Wayne County Restaurant

UPDATE: Charisse Colon has been arrested by state police in Honesdale. Colon is locked up in Wayne County on $40,000 bail.

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in Wayne County are searching for a woman they believe assaulted another woman inside of a restaurant.

According to police, Charisse Colon, 42 of Hawley, attacked the woman at Two Guys From Italy Restaurant near Honesdale.

Officials say Colon was pulled off the victim by other patrons and then pulled a gun on the victim and her 8-year-old daughter.

Police say Colon fled the scene but is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Colon's whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Honesdale.