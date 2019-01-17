× Tree Sponsorship Gives Sweet Reward

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An annual tree sponsorship program with a sweet reward is underway in the Poconos.

Maple sugaring season may seem like it’s forever and a day away, but the maple tree sponsorship program has started at Kettle Creek Environmental Center in Monroe County.

“It’s a way for them to support environmental education programs, and also it’s a fun thing to do because it allows people to help us and get some pure maple syrup,” said environmental educator Karen Boyle.

The program raises money to help pay for maintaining the environmental center’s sugarbush located in Marshalls Creek.

“The whole maple sugaring program is really important because it gives people a historical perspective to understand where that pure maple syrup started,” Boyle said.

By becoming a sponsor, you’re given a pint of fresh maple syrup, free admission for you and three guests to the public day maple sugaring program held in early March, and a map of your tree’s location.

“It’s kind of cool to get the map and actually come to the sugarbush the day of our public day and find their tree. Some people take pictures of their tree. They just make it a big deal so it’s really a cool thing.”

Part of the maple tree sponsorship program includes the opportunity for you to tap one of these trees yourself.

“It’s a great thing. We’re lucky to be able to make maple syrup here in Pennsylvania. If you don’t know anything about it, come to our public day and learn,” said Boyle.

Becoming a sponsor will run you $25 per tree.

Get more information on sponsoring a sugar maple here.

The 42nd annual maple sugaring public day is Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You will be able to use your fresh maple syrup right away.