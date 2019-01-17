Snow Plow Drivers, Grocery Store Clerks Work Overtime for Upcoming Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- PennDOT has plenty of salt in its shed in Pittston Township for the upcoming snow storm, but PennDOT spokesperson James May said there’s a shortage of drivers to get it on the roads.

“It will be all hands on deck. We have the resources to get us through this,” May said.

PennDOT said its short 47 snow plow drivers across the northeast district, which covers Luzerne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike counties.

However, officials said they’ll still be ready when the storm hits.

They hired contractors and local towing companies to get the roads clear. Drivers will also be working overtime.

“The drivers who rotate through that truck will work a few more hours to make sure that truck continues to be on the road,” May said.

Meanwhile, at Weis Markets across our area, the grocery store has stocked up on things like bread, milk, and eggs to make sure people have their storm essentials.

“Probably one and half times, even milk probably an extra two pallets of milk just to get us through,” Duryea Weis store manager Ray Walsh said.

Walsh said about 25% more shoppers came in this week.

Cindy Baum and John Boykl went Thursday afternoon because they wanted to beat the crowds.

“We figure we won't be able to go anywhere. We're not panicking but we're trying to do it tonight before all the crazies are out,” Baum said.

Besides the traditional bread, milk, and eggs, other shoppers had their own storm essentials.

“Beer... and she needs her wine,” John Callis of Old Forge said laughing.

As the storm gets closer, employees at Weis will be working overtime.

PennDOT snow plow drivers will be too once the storm hits.

PennDOT is looking to hire nearly five dozen more drivers this season.

If you are interested in applying, click here.