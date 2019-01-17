Ski Resorts Preparing for Snow on Busy MLK Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- At Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville, 31 mountain trails are open. But with snow in the forecast over the next few days, the hope is to have all 38 finally ready to go for the season.

Some skiers who hit the slopes are looking forward to real powder.

"Oh, it's a big difference. Fake stuff gets the job done but powder is powder and you feel like you're on a cloud. We definitely prefer powder when we have it," said Ariel Nurieli, Long Island.

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is one of the busiest for ski resorts.

Senior marketing director A.J. Stack says they anticipate thousands of people to take over the mountain over the next few days. The potential for some real snow, he says, is also a plus.

"Our hotel is actually sold out for the whole weekend. We have a lot of people who want to get up here and get in front of the snow and there is nothing like getting out there and getting first tracks in the morning," said A.J. Stack, Camelback Mountain Resort.

Because of the mild winter we've been having, resort managers say they have been getting by with the snow guns and this place is fully covered. But they are very excited for the real stuff that is expected over the next few days.

"Everyone loves riding good powder. This can set us up for the rest of the year and it's really hitting us at the perfect time of the season where if we get the snow now we will be great through the rest of the season," said Stack.

One family from Long Island says they plan to get in all the slope time that they can during the long holiday weekend.

"We are just here to enjoy some skiing with our kids. It's nice to be outside. It's fresh the sun is shining. It's great for skiing," said Kira Nurieli, Long Island.

