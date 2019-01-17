School Board Accepts Superintendent’s Resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. -- The resignation of a school leader in Luzerne County is official.

The Crestwood School Board accepted Superintendent Joseph Gorham's resignation at Thursday's meeting in Mountain Top.

Gorham's exit comes after a controversy surrounding the district's bus drivers not receiving proper background checks.

Gorham had been on administrative leave since students were kept out of school for two days back in October.

"We certainly have learned a lot from that investigation. There's a lot of things we know we have to fix," said Bill Jones, president of the Crestwood School Board.

The school board also accepted the resignation of Crestwood's Chief of Operations, Christopher Gregaris.

Joseph Rasmus is set to take over as superintendent at the district in Luzerne County.