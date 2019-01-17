Police: Woman’s Purse Stolen in Downtown Wilkes-Barre

Posted 8:26 pm, January 17, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman in Wilkes-Barre had her purse snatched from her Thursday on Public Square in the city.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman’s purse and then ran away.

The suspect is reported to be a man in his 20’s, wearing a green jersey and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre police.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment