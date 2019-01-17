× Police Searching for Woman Accused of Pulling Gun at Wayne County Restaurant

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wayne County are searching for a woman they believe assaulted another woman inside of a restaurant.

According to police, Charisse Colon, 42 of Hawley, attacked the woman at Two Guys Restaurant near Honesdale.

Officials say Colon was pulled off the victim by other patrons and then pulled a gun on the victim and her 8-year-old daughter.

Police say Colon fled the scene but is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Colon’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Honesdale.