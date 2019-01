Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A public meeting has been set in Luzerne County after the uproar over a new stormwater fee.

The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority says officials will be on hand to explain the fee and answer questions about billing.

The fee is the result of a federal mandate to reduce pollution in the Susquehanna River.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 31 at 5 p.m. at the Sanitary Authority in Hanover Township.