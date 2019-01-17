× House Arrest for Luzerne County Woman After Deadly Stabbing

ASHLEY, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to house arrest after stabbing her boyfriend to death in Luzerne County.

Haley Rimmer stabbed her boyfriend, Brian Breymeier, to death in May 2018 after an argument at their home along South Main Street in Ashley.

Rimmer will serve six to 12 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring as her sentence.

Officials say Rimmer will also have to fulfill other conditions such as drug and alcohol treatment and random testing.