House Arrest for Luzerne County Woman After Deadly Stabbing

Posted 4:20 pm, January 17, 2019, by

ASHLEY, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to house arrest after stabbing her boyfriend to death in Luzerne County.

Haley Rimmer stabbed her boyfriend, Brian Breymeier, to death in May 2018 after an argument at their home along South Main Street in Ashley.

Rimmer will serve six to 12 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring as her sentence.

Officials say Rimmer will also have to fulfill other conditions such as drug and alcohol treatment and random testing.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s