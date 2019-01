× Free Coffee at Sheetz Grand Opening in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — You can get free coffee all day on Thursday at a new gas station and store in Scranton

Sheetz is serving up free java, as well as giveaways and raffles, to celebrate the grand opening of their new gas station at North Seventh Avenue and Linden Street.

The place was bustling when we stopped by this morning.

An official ribbon cutting was held just before 11 a.m. at the new business in Scranton.