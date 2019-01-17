× Donation Drive Organized for Federal Workers at Airport

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) administration are organizing a donation drive to help airport workers during the partial government shutdown.

The drive is meant to help about 100 TSA, FAA, and Customs and Border Protection workers at the airport.

A food donation drive has started at @flyavp for federal workers who are not getting paid during the #GovernmentShutdown @WNEP pic.twitter.com/CkwnjSxSnc — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) January 17, 2019

The drive started Thursday morning. Items can be left in the bin marked “Team AVP Helping Team AVP,” near the terminal main doors.

Acceptable donations include:

Canned goods (soups, stew, chili, chicken, tuna, salmon, spam, vegetables, broths)

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Crackers

Fruit (canned or dried)

Granola Bars

Applesauce

Meals in a Box (Hamburger Helper, Mac & Cheese, etc.)

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Paper Products

Nuts

Peanut Butter

Rice/Quinoa

Cereal

Lunch Box Items

Toiletry Items (Soap, Toothpaste, Shampoo, etc.)

Diapers (Newborn through 4T)

Baby Wipes

Baby Formula

Beverages (Soda, Water, Iced Tea, etc.)