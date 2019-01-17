Donation Drive Organized for Federal Workers at Airport

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) administration are organizing a donation drive to help airport workers during the partial government shutdown.

The drive is meant to help about 100 TSA, FAA, and Customs and Border Protection workers at the airport.

The drive started Thursday morning. Items can be left in the bin marked “Team AVP Helping Team AVP,” near the terminal main doors.

Acceptable donations include:

  • Canned goods (soups, stew, chili, chicken, tuna, salmon, spam, vegetables, broths)
  • Pasta
  • Pasta sauce
  • Crackers
  • Fruit (canned or dried)
  • Granola Bars
  • Applesauce
  • Meals in a Box (Hamburger Helper, Mac & Cheese, etc.)
  • Instant Mashed Potatoes
  • Paper Products
  • Nuts
  • Peanut Butter
  • Rice/Quinoa
  • Cereal
  • Lunch Box Items
  • Toiletry Items (Soap, Toothpaste, Shampoo, etc.)
  • Diapers (Newborn through 4T)
  • Baby Wipes
  • Baby Formula
  • Beverages (Soda, Water, Iced Tea, etc.)

 

