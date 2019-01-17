The maker of the Ultimate Jar Opener claims the industrial strength stainless steel gripper will open any kind of lid or bottle from a half inch to as much as six inches wide. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Ultimate Jar Opener
-
Does It Really Work: One Touch
-
Does It Really Work: Go Lamp
-
Does It Really Work: Always Fresh
-
Does It Really Work: Perfect Pizza Pan
-
Does It Really Work: Extreme Wall Climber
-
-
Does It Really Work: Mimic Mees
-
Does It Really Work: Swivel Swipes
-
Does It Really Work: Six Month Review
-
Does It Really Work: 5 in 1 Kitchen Slicer
-
Does It Really Work: Simply Straight
-
-
Does It Really Work: Wyze Cam
-
Does It Really Work: Power Smokeless Grill
-
Does It Really Work: Press Dome