Birthday Celebration for 100-year-old in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Members of the Rotary Club in the Abingtons met on Thursday but it wasn't their average meeting.

The meeting was held in honor of a member's 100th birthday.

Howard Hyde of South Abington Township turns 100 on Sunday.

Members of the Rotary Club celebrated Hyde's big milestone at the Ramada Inn near Clarks Summit.

His family joined him for the special meeting.

When asked what his key to longevity is, Howard credits staying alive.

"The only thing I can think of is I got this old by just staying alive. I didn't do anything in particular to get this way but it happened," said Howard Hyde.

Hyde has been a Rotarian for almost half his life.

Before retirement, Hyde was an architect.

A very happy birthday wish to Howard from all of us at Newswatch 16.