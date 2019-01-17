× Beloved Actress, Comedian Betty White Turns 97

Betty White is 97 years young today!

Who doesn’t love Betty?

While her career spans nearly eight decades – she’s probably best known for her Emmy winning role as the sweet but ditzy “Rose” on the long-running series ‘The Golden Girls.”

White holds the Guinness world record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.

She’s been married three times and has three stepchildren.

White has won five Primetime Emmy awards and one Grammy award but despite her long-running success in entertainment, she says she wants to she wants to be remembered for work with animals and animal-related charities.

“I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years,” White told Yahoo News. “After more than 75 years working in showbiz, the fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for — that I still get asked for jobs.”

Stay golden and happy birthday, Betty White!