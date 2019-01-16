× Wayne County Robbery Suspect Arrested

HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from Philadelphia is accused of being involved in a robbery at a tobacco store in Honesdale.

Investigators say he was the lookout while two other men robbed the shop of close to $20,000.

Terrell Boozer could spend the next 17 years of his life behind bars for allegedly being the lookout for the robbery at the tobacco and check-cashing shop in Honesdale.

Terrell Boozer covered his face and said nothing as he was led out of the Wayne County Courthouse.

The Philadelphia man was charged with conspiracy for his role in the robbery at the Tri-State Tobacco store near Honesdale last October.

Court paperwork says that Boozer served as the lookout when while two other men threatened to “pop” the store clerk and forced him to open the safe.

The two other men stole about $19,000 and four cartons of cigarettes.

State police say that Boozer was arrested after a traffic stop in Philadelphia earlier this month.

“This is not something that should be happening in Wayne County, Pennsylvania and we will address it appropriately,” said Wayne County District Attorney Pat Robinson.

“We have to put boots on the ground and we are there and we are going to try to work to get leads and keeping going until it is solved and today was a perfect example of that,” said Trooper Bob Urban, Pennsylvania State Police.

Terrell Boozer is in the Wayne County Prison. His bail was set at $150,000.