Teacher Accused of Choking Student Agrees to Enter ARD Program

Posted 2:57 pm, January 16, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A teacher in the Wilkes-Barre area school district accused of grabbing a student by the neck has agreed to enter an Accelerated Rehabilitation Program.

According to court papers, Brian Fischer was seen on surveillance cameras lunging at a 12-year-old boy last year at Solomon Plains Education Complex.

He was charged with strangulation and harassment.

Monday, Fischer agreed to enter ARD, do 45 hours of community service, and undergo an anger management assessment.

 

